Farmhouse breakfast events in Wales aim to raise thousands for charity

A series of farmhouse breakfast events across Wales are currently underway to raise thousands of pounds for charities while promoting local food.

Hosted by Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) branches, this year a total of 24 breakfast events will occur across the country, including in Cardiff Bay.

The breakfast week is held in order to promote the health benefits of having breakfast, as well as promoting the food produced by local farmers.

The popular annual initiative also puts a spotlight on mental health within the farming industry.

This year marks two milestones for FUW as it celebrates 70 years since its formation in 1955 and 15 years since the breakfast events were first trialled in Caernarfonshire in 2010.

This week will see the breakfasts dotted across Wales in farmhouses, village halls, cafes and livestock markets, as well as an event in Cardiff Bay, bringing together farmers and policy makers.

Proceeds from the breakfasts will be donated towards the Wales Air Ambulance and other local charities. Last year’s initiative raised over £17,500.

FUW President Ian Rickman said the funds raised in 2024 was an 'incredible amount of money': "This very important charity saves lives across Wales every single day," he said.

“The week is one of the highlights of the year, providing an opportunity to start the day together with family, friends and neighbours, in a positive way and at the same time raise money towards our charitable causes."

Mr Rickman added that this year would be even more special, with the FUW celebrating 70 years since its foundation in 1955.

"A lot has changed over the past seventy years, agriculturally, socially and politically, but the FUW’s commitment to our family farms and rural communities remains unwavering," he said.

"All of us are looking forward to yet another good turnout. It’s fair to say that a healthy start is not just good for a healthy heart but also for a healthy mind.”

Guto Bebb, FUW Group chief executive said: “With short days, bleak weather and plenty to do on the farmyard, January can often be a tough time for many farmers.

"The FUW breakfast week offers a welcome opportunity to come together over a warm, nutritious meal and have a chat and catch-up."