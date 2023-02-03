Farmhouse breakfast week: Over £16,000 raised for agri charity

Over £16,000 has been raised following a series of farmhouse breakfast events held to promote the importance of good mental health and local food production.

Over 25 farmhouse breakfasts were served up across Wales between 23-29 January to raise vital funds for an agricultural charity.

The breakfast week is held in order to promote the health benefits of having breakfast, as well as promoting the food produced by local farmers.

The annual initiative also puts a spotlight on mental health within the farming industry.

This year's events, which were held on farms across Wales, have raised over £16,000 for farming charity the DPJ Foundation.

FUW President Glyn Roberts, who hosted a breakfast event on his farm, said: “We have enjoyed an immensely successful farmhouse breakfast week and I thank everyone who has supported us and joined us for breakfast.

"It is vital that we keep talking to each other and that we share the load that often wears us down.”

Guto Bebb, the FUW’s chief executive, added: “Staff, elected officials and members of the union have gone above and beyond the call of duty once again.

"Breakfast events across Wales were very well attended and as well as shining a spotlight on maintaining good mental health.

"They also provide an excellent opportunity to speak to our politicians and discuss many of the important farming matters such as the Agriculture (Wales) Bill and the Sustainable Farming Scheme.”