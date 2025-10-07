Farming and construction in focus as inspectors target fatal falls

More than 100 people have lost their lives in farming and construction falls across Northern Ireland and the Republic in the past decade – prompting a new safety campaign to tackle the risks.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) in the Republic have begun a month-long inspection drive targeting unsafe practices linked to working at height.

The initiative, running throughout October, will cover construction sites and farms of all sizes across the island.

Over the past ten years, 70 people died in construction and 37 in agriculture due to falls from height. Inspectors say the campaign aims to cut these numbers by ensuring employers and workers follow the law.

In construction, inspectors will be looking at whether risk assessments and safety plans are in place, whether workers are properly trained and certified, and if scaffolding and ladders are being used, erected and inspected correctly.

Fall prevention measures such as guardrails, harnesses and netting, as well as emergency rescue plans, will also come under scrutiny.

On farms, inspectors will examine safe systems of work for height-related jobs, the use of proper access equipment such as MEWPs or secured platforms, and the safe stacking and handling of bales.

They will also highlight the dangers of fragile roofs, particularly on older farm buildings, and encourage farmers to use competent contractors for high-risk tasks.

Bryan Monson, deputy chief executive of HSENI, said: “Every year, we continue to see people in Northern Ireland losing their lives or suffering life-changing injuries from falls that could have been prevented.

"Whether it’s a contractor on a busy building site or a farmer fixing a roof at home, the risks are the same and so is the need to plan the work and use the right equipment.

“We’re proud to work alongside the HSA on this all-island campaign to shine a spotlight on the dangers of working at height. We want people to stop and think before climbing that ladder or walking onto that roof. Taking a few extra minutes to plan the job properly could save your life.”

Adrienne Duff, assistant chief executive of the HSA, added: “Falls are entirely preventable, and everyone deserves to return home from work safely and unharmed.

"This campaign aims to raise awareness and drive home the message that taking shortcuts or carrying out work without due regard to the risks involved is not an option. Work must be planned and controls put in place to prevent a fall from height.

“Working together with our colleagues in HSENI strengthens this message across the island and allows us to take a united approach to tackling the dangers of working at height.”

Practical resources and step-by-step guidance for safer work at height are available now on the HSENI and HSA websites – and inspectors are urging employers and farmers to act immediately to save lives.