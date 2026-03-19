Farming brought to life for 255,000 pupils in nationwide science push

Farming has been brought directly into classrooms across the UK, with 255,000 pupils taking part in NFU Education’s Science Farm Live during British Science Week.

The programme reached 3,829 classrooms, offering children a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the science, technology and people behind the nation’s food production.

Delivered under the theme “Curiosity: what’s your question?”, the lessons aimed to tackle a growing disconnect between young people and how food is produced, while highlighting the role of science in everyday farming.

For Key Stage 1 pupils, sessions explored simple but engaging questions around farming life. Children discovered how cows – and even cow manure – support the wider landscape, how farmers encourage biodiversity, the multiple roles tractors perform, and the skills behind training sheepdogs.

The lessons were designed to show that science is embedded in even the most familiar aspects of farming.

Key Stage 2 pupils took a broader view, exploring “How science turns fields into feasts”. Topics included sugar production, robotic dairy systems, beekeeping and the importance of city farms.

They also examined how farmers, chefs and scientists collaborate to produce and celebrate food for cultural events such as Eid al Fitr, reinforcing the link between agriculture, food and society.

The live sessions featured contributors from across the sector, from Welsh farmer Muhsen Hassanin to London-based beekeeper Salma Attan, alongside food educator Arooj Jamil, Cambridgeshire tenant farmer Luke Abblitt, Cheshire tomato grower Chaz Rudd and Bristol ecologist Sophie Constant.

Since launching five years ago, the initiative has now reached more than two million children, reflecting a growing push to embed STEM learning within real-world contexts and inspire future careers in food and farming.

NFU vice-president Robyn Munt said the programme gives children “an unrivalled sneak peek into the passion, hard work and science behind food’s journey from our fields to their forks”.

She added that showcasing a wide range of voices is key to inspiring the next generation: “By giving children the chance to hear from British farmers and growers from such a wide range of backgrounds, children can see a future for themselves in the British food and farming sector.”

Munt also emphasised the sector’s inclusivity, saying: “Whether you’re from a London borough or the Yorkshire Dales, if you’re passionate about food and farming, there is always a place for you in our incredible sector.”

Teachers reported strong engagement from pupils, with one saying they were “blown away by the quality of the resources and the whole live sessions”, while another stressed that “it is really important that the vital work of farmers is shown, discussed and taught to young children”.

With increasing focus on food security, sustainability and skills in agriculture, initiatives like Science Farm Live are playing a growing role in connecting young people with the realities — and opportunities — of the farming sector.