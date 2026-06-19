Farming careers brought to life for more than 500 Suffolk pupils

More than 500 Suffolk students have explored careers in farming and food production as industry leaders look to inspire the next generation of agricultural talent.

A total of 523 students from 13 schools across the county attended the annual Food and Farming Student Day at Hollow Trees Farm, near Semer, Ipswich. Home-educated students also took part in the event, which is now in its 14th year.

Hosted by Hollow Trees Farm in association with the Suffolk Agricultural Association, and funded by the Chadacre Agricultural Trust, the event aimed to challenge outdated perceptions of agriculture.

Organisers said the day highlighted how modern farming depends on a wide range of skills, from science, engineering and technology to food production, hospitality and business.

More than 50 industry representatives attended, including farmers, scientists, engineers, agronomists, food producers and hospitality professionals.

Designed for Key Stage 3 and 4 students, the event featured interactive exhibits, live demonstrations and careers-focused activities, giving pupils the chance to explore roles across crop production, livestock management, engineering, food manufacturing, research, retail and hospitality.

Organisers said the day was intended to improve young people’s understanding of modern agriculture while showing the breadth of careers available in one of the UK’s most important industries.

It also gave students the chance to speak directly to people working across the sector and learn more about the journey from field to fork.

Greig Young, executive chef at The Bildeston Crown and Nedging Hall Estate, said the event showed students that food and farming careers could take many different routes.

“The event gives young people the chance to see just how many opportunities exist within food and farming,” he said.

“Whether it’s agriculture, hospitality or food production, there are successful career paths that don’t necessarily follow a traditional route.

“It’s also important that young people understand where their food comes from and experience it first-hand.”

Charlie Sadler, a teacher at Culford School, said the event helped challenge common assumptions about the sector.

“Many students arrive thinking agriculture is just driving a tractor, but the event opens their eyes to the huge range of careers available,” he said.

“As technology continues to transform the sector, it’s important that young people understand the opportunities that exist and how their skills could be applied within agriculture.”

One Culford School student said the day had changed how they viewed the industry.

“I’ve grown up around farming, but I always thought it was mainly working on a tractor in a field,” the student said.

“Today I’ve learned just how many different careers are involved. It’s made me think much more seriously about a future in the industry.”

The Food and Farming Student Day is held annually at Hollow Trees Farm.

Organisers said the event would continue to play an important role in connecting young people with the people, skills and businesses behind British food production.