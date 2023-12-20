Farming charities receive donations totalling more than £1m

Donations of more than £1 million will go to numerous farm charities and organisations thanks to fundraising activities of the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

The funding will help to deliver a range of initiatives for 25 charities and groups, including work dealing with rural poverty relief and small farming businesses.

Groups which help to educate and mentor rural young people, as well as funding to support the UK’s air ambulance network, have also received funds.

The NFU Mutual Charitable Trust is one of the main ways rural insurer NFU Mutual provides charitable donations.

Its work forms part of NFU Mutual’s £3.25m charitable giving pledge to support organisations during 2023.

Applications for the Trust’s next round of donations, to be awarded in June 2024, are now open.

Nick Turner, group chief executive of NFU Mutual, said: “We understand these are challenging times and have been determined to continue supporting organisations working incredibly hard to deliver essential services for our communities.

"We’re very proud to be championing the work of these great causes through the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.”

Which groups have received funds?

The organisations benefitting from the donations during 2023 are:

• Access to Farms

• Addington Fund

• Air Ambulances UK

• FareShare

• The Farming Community Network

• Farms for City Children

• Farmstrong Scotland

• Gareth Raw Rees Memorial Trust

• Henry Plumb Foundation

• LEAF

• National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs

• NFU Education

• Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust

• Open Farm Weekend Northern Ireland

• Oxford Farming Conference

• RABI

• RSABI

• Rural Support

• Samaritans

• Tir Dewi

• The Royal Countryside Fund

• Royal Highland Education Trust

• The Smallpeice Trust

• Wales Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs

• Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster