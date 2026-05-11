Farming community rallies behind £5m cancer centre appeal

Farmers and livestock traders have raised more than £26,000 towards a new cancer centre in Telford following a major fundraising effort at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

The money was raised through the Lingen Davies Farmers Day event, organised to mark the 20th anniversary of the Shrewsbury Auction Centre site.

Halls auctioneers confirmed the event and additional fundraising activities throughout April generated £13,012, which will be matched by Telford & Wrekin Council, taking the total raised to more than £26,000.

The funds will support the £5 million Sunflower Appeal to create a new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The new facility is expected to include 30 chemotherapy bays and is scheduled to open in 2029.

Currently, many cancer patients from the Telford area must travel to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment, with organisers saying the new centre will help improve access to care closer to home.

The appeal has attracted strong backing from the farming community, where travelling long distances for treatment can present additional challenges for rural families.

Farmers donated livestock sale proceeds during the event, while buyers, vendors and market staff also contributed through livestock and machinery sales held in Shrewsbury and Bishop’s Castle throughout April.

The event was organised by sheep and beef farmer Stuart Ashley, from Cothercott near Shrewsbury, alongside Halls director and auctioneer James Evans, auction centre manager Jonny Dymond and the charity’s fundraising team.

“The generosity of farmers, people associated with the livestock markets and Halls has been amazing,” Mr Ashley said.

“It’s way beyond my expectations.”

He said hearing the experiences of people affected by cancer during the fundraising campaign had been “very humbling”.

“It’s great that a fundraising project like this gives them a voice,” he added.

Angela Hill, chairman of the charity’s Shrewsbury fundraising committee and a cancer survivor who received treatment 10 years ago, described the response from the farming community as “wonderful”.

“We are thrilled to announce that we raised £13,012.19 from the kind donations at Halls,” she said.

Combined with council match funding, the total reached £26,024.38.

Halls also donated commission from the sale of livestock given to the charity during the fundraising drive.

Mr Evans thanked farmers, buyers and vendors for their “fantastic” support.

“Farmers Day was a very fitting way to celebrate the 20th birthday of Shrewsbury Auction Centre,” he said.

He added the event highlighted the support shown towards Lingen Davies and its work helping people affected by cancer across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

“Sadly, we all know people who have been impacted by cancer and it’s reassuring to know that Lingen Davies is there to support them,” he said.

Organisers hope the new cancer centre will improve access to treatment and support for thousands of patients across the region.