Farming couple's new vending machine teaches public about local food

A farming couple have added meat and fresh produce to a new public vending machine as part of their latest stage of diversification.

The North Yorkshire farm, run by Mark and Louise Day, will use the vending machine to sell their own grass-fed meat as well as locally sourced produce.

The farm's latest diversification move, which has been ongoing for three years, will also include a click and collect service.

Mark and Louise have previously invested over £250,000 in installing shepherd huts to their farm, offering accommodation for those seeking a break away.

But their latest £21,000 vending machine addition aims to educate the public on how local food is produced.

Mark, who farms with his wife in Ingleby Greenhow, said: “It’s really important to us to keep moving forward and also to ensure that future generations understand farming and where food comes from.

The farm's latest diversification move will also include a click and collect service

"Like many farmers, we chose to move away from keeping a dairy herd and have found that diversification has enabled us to sustain the farm while also adding huge value to the local ecosystem."

The latest investment has seen the old milking parlour turned into a facility for school visits, which also houses the innovative vending machine.

It sells cuts of grass-fed beef and lamb as well as local cakes, drinks and other items from suppliers such as Botham’s of Whitby and Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice.

In the past, the couple have planted a wildflower meadow to provide habitat for pollinators – as well as welcoming five school visits last year, with more planned for 2024.

Mark added: “We are environmentally focused, using a biomass boiler to power the farmhouse, heat source pumps in the shepherd huts, and thanks to a grant, ponds and scrapes.”

The Days have achieved an overall Visit England award for excellence and four gold awards, one for each hut, as well as being finalists in Yorkshire Post Farm Diversification of the Year in 2022.