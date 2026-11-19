Families are being advised to check property titles and business agreements as new inheritance tax rules take effect

Farming couples could face very different inheritance tax bills on farms worth the same £6 million, depending on who owns the land and business assets, legal experts have warned.

Farmers are being urged to review their ownership arrangements amid concerns that families could misunderstand the reliefs available when transferring agricultural property between generations.

Since April 2026, qualifying agricultural and business assets have been eligible for 100% inheritance tax relief on up to £2.5 million per person, with relief generally falling to 50% above that threshold.

Unused allowances can transfer between spouses and civil partners on death, potentially increasing the amount eligible for full relief to £5 million across two estates.

However, the combined allowance is not an automatic £5 million tax exemption for every jointly operated farm, with the final position depending on ownership, previous gifts, debts, wills and the eligibility of individual assets.

Lucy Gordon, Director and Head of Private Client at SE-Solicitors, warned that farming families could face unexpected tax liabilities if they fail to examine how their property and business interests are held.

She said: "The £2.5 million figure is not a simple tax-free allowance against the market value of an entire farm."

The relief applies to qualifying agricultural and business property, meaning the total value of a holding does not necessarily reflect the amount eligible for inheritance tax relief.

A £6 million farm could therefore produce different tax outcomes depending on how its assets are owned, whether they qualify for relief and how the estate passes between generations.

Where qualifying assets are concentrated in one spouse's estate, the availability of unused transferable allowances could significantly affect the eventual liability.

Similarly, where assets are genuinely owned across both spouses, their respective interests and available reliefs must be considered when assessing the overall inheritance tax position.

Previous transfers, outstanding debts and other inheritance tax exemptions can also influence the final calculation.

Ms Gordon stressed that families should assess their individual circumstances rather than assume a farm valued above £2.5 million will automatically result in a particular tax bill.

A further concern is that working on a family farm does not necessarily establish legal or beneficial ownership of its assets.

One spouse may have spent decades helping to run the business, contributed financially or expected to inherit without appearing on property titles or holding a documented ownership interest.

Land, farmhouses, machinery and partnership assets may also be held under different arrangements, potentially complicating inheritance tax calculations and succession planning.

For farming families, uncertainty over ownership could create difficulties when passing the business to the next generation, particularly where assets have been held under different arrangements for many years.

Ms Gordon urged couples to examine Land Registry titles, partnership agreements and business accounts to establish exactly what each spouse owns.

"Working in the farm for many years does not necessarily create ownership, so the documented position needs to be clear before the couple relies on the available reliefs," she said.

Couples are also being advised to consider how unused allowances could transfer between estates, rather than assuming the full £5 million will automatically be available.

This includes reviewing previous gifts and establishing whether individual assets qualify for Agricultural Property Relief, Business Property Relief or both.

Ms Gordon also recommended checking wills against partnership agreements, shareholder arrangements and trust documents to ensure they reflect the intended succession plans.

Conflicting records could create complications when transferring farmland, buildings or business interests to surviving spouses and future generations.

Farming families are therefore being urged to ensure ownership records, wills and business agreements are consistent, with discrepancies potentially affecting both inheritance tax liabilities and the intended transfer of the farm.