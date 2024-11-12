Farming education bodies in new push for national curriculum change

Educational groups have called for a comprehensive review into the National Curriculum, as the current one 'severely underrepresents' farming.

In July, the government launched a review into the National Curriculum, meaning groups can have their say on what a new one should contain.

The Industry Careers Action Plan (ICAP) group, which consists of farming bodies such as AHDB, NFYFC and Country Trust, said the current curriculum often 'misrepresented' farming 'entirely'.

"We believe the current curriculum severely underrepresents farming and growing," ICAP said in a call for farmers to have their say.

"This has resulted in a false impression and a lack of understanding of what our sector can offer in terms of food provision, sustainability, addressing climate change and aspirational career opportunities.

"This contributes to our industry’s talent shortage and public misconceptions. We urgently need your input to change this."

ICAP also highlighted a talent shortage, as the sector was currently 'hindered by a lack of labour'. By improving awareness, more talent would be attracted.

And 'consistent representation' would improve agriculture and horticulture's visibility and appeal to a diverse range of students, widening its appeal.

The ICAP Group, which also consists of LEAF, Lantra the Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture, said it was preparing a coordinated response to the review.

By completing its short survey before 5pm on 19 November, farmers can contribute and make a 'lasting impact on the next generation'.

The group said this was a chance to ensure the next generation understood how food was produced and the role the industry played in sustainability and the economy.

"We can showcase our industry's meaningful impact on young people and highlight the positive changes we're making, despite agri-food's limited presence in the current National Curriculum," it concluded.