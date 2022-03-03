Farming entrepreneurs needed to take on successful organic farm

Entrepreneurs are needed to take on a Farm Business Tenancy or other agreement at Slack House Farm, a successful organic farming, retail and tourism business.

Slack House Farm, located in Gilsland, is situated on the Cumbrian and Northumbrian border in the heart of Hadrian’s Wall country.

The present owners, Dianne and Eric Horn, have developed a flourishing organic enterprise, including an organic dairy herd and cheese and yoghurt production.

The farming business, which is Soil Association registered, also includes a farm shop, café, a bunk and camping barn.

The couple would like to find individuals to take forward the business building on the existing enterprises, while bringing new ideas and initiatives to the farm.

They are calling on new entrepreneurs to maintain its organic status and continue to enhance the farm's wildlife and environment.

“We are calling for individuals and partnerships to register their interest by 30th March 2022," Dianne and Eric Horn said.

"We will invite short listed of interested parties to visit the farm to look at possibilities and discuss their ideas.

"At this stage we are just asking for a brief description of their business concept.

"Even if you have just a kernel of an idea and the passion to succeed, we would love to hear your proposal.”

The farm has been pledged to Soil Association Land Trust by Dianne and Eric Horn, who have worked the farm for over 25 years.

It is situated near Gilsland on the edge of the Lake District and Northumberland National Parks.

The farm boasts a rich history of Romans being within a stone’s throw of the well-preserved sections of Hadrian’s Wall and Birdoswold Roman Fort.

Anyone interested in applying have been asked to mail 3D Rural at sue.steer@3drural.co.uk or call 07729 927777.