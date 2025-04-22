Farming families face rising succession fears, new research finds

Farmers have raised significant concerns about the future of their farms, with many expressing doubts over passing them to the next generation.

A national survey conducted by Lime Solicitors and Shakespeare Martineau has found that 32% of farmers fear their business could fail if handed to their children.

An additional 42% of respondents worry that their children may choose to sell the family business altogether.

Of particular concern, a third of farmers said they would consider excluding relatives from their will if they believed they would sell the farm.

Experts warn that these decisions can significantly increase the risk of legal disputes, which are often costly both financially and emotionally.

The findings highlight a broader risk of familial conflict and the potential breakup of long-standing agricultural enterprises.

Farming, unlike many other sectors, carries strong emotional and cultural attachments to the land, making decisions around succession and ownership especially complex.

These concerns come at a crucial time, as a large proportion of the UK’s farming population approaches retirement age, placing increased importance on succession planning for long-term sustainability.

Alistair Spencer, legal director at law firm Shakespeare Martineau said: “Handing over a business is one of the most emotionally charged and complex decisions an owner can make.

"Our research shows a real worry from agricultural business owners who fear their children lack the skills, experience, or interest needed to continue what they’ve spent their lives building.

"Without clear succession planning, even the most successful farms are at risk of collapse or sale when the next generation takes over.”

The research underscores the importance of early and open communication about succession, with families urged to start these conversations sooner rather than later.

Farmers should also seek professional legal and financial advice that reflects the distinct challenges of agricultural estates.

Andrew Wilkinson, head of inheritance disputes at Shakespeare Martineau, explained that legal and financial planning should start early.

He said: "Parents must have open discussions with their children about their goals and whether they have a genuine interest in taking over the family business.

"If they do, it’s crucial to engage them as soon as possible and provide opportunities for them to learn the relevant skills.

"Structuring ownership, preparing heirs, and managing expectations can make the difference between a farm’s survival and shutdown.”