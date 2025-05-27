Farming family's 100-mile walk raises £30k in memory of beloved dad

A Borders farming family has captured hearts and rallied support, raising nearly £30,000 ahead of a 100-mile walk in memory of farmer Neil Stewart — all to support mental health in farming.

The '100 for One' challenge will see Neil’s wife Caroline and their three children – Victoria, Emily and Charlie – joined by supporters to walk the Kintyre Way, a route steeped in cherished family memories.

Neil tragically took his own life in June 2024, aged 60. The walk is intended not only to honour his memory but also to raise awareness of mental health within the farming community.

So far, the family have raised nearly £30,000 in donations, with all proceedings going to Scottish farming charity RSABI.

“Neil was deeply loved and is sorely missed,” said Caroline. “We’ve been so moved by the outpouring of kindness and generosity, from heartfelt messages to incredible donations.

"It is very touching for us all to get a sense of just how much Neil meant and how important people view the work of RSABI to be.”

The walk, set to take place from 2–7 June 2025, follows a route from Tarbert to Machrihanish through the Kintyre peninsula.

This is an area where Neil spent childhood holidays and continued to visit with his own family, passing on his love of the region.

The campaign’s name, “100 for One”, nods to Neil’s passion for sport – particularly cricket – and captures the family’s hope that even if their efforts help just one person, it will have been worth it.

Originally setting a fundraising target of £25,000, the family has already surpassed this milestone, with donations continuing to pour in.

For those unable to travel to Kintyre, a local walk will take place in Kelso on 8 June 2025.

Meanwhile, supporters are being invited to organise their own walks – long or short – in honour of Neil and to raise awareness of mental health in rural communities.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of charity RSABI, praised the family's efforts, adding: “Sadly, suicide remains a significant concern in the farming community, and it is vital that people know that help is available.

"If you are struggling, please talk to someone about how you are feeling and remember there is always support available."

To support the Stewarts, donations to RSABI can be made via JustGiving or to donate £20, text 100FORONE to 70450.