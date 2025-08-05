Farming finds its place on the curriculum with £70k support

A surge in demand for food and farming education is being met head-on with a fresh £70,000 boost from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, helping bring agriculture into classrooms across the country.

The renewed funding comes amid record demand for food and farming learning, with NFU research earlier this year revealing that two-thirds of teachers believe the topic should play a larger role in the national curriculum.

That call is also being echoed by the public, with over 36,000 people signing an industry petition urging the government to prioritise food and farming in schools.

NFU Education has responded with record-breaking outreach: in the past year alone, more than half a million pupils have participated in its interactive live lessons.

The ‘Farmers for Schools’ initiative – where trained farmers visit schools to share their stories – has also doubled its reach, engaging over 30,000 pupils in 2024/25 thanks to nearly 400 trained volunteers.

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos expressed her appreciation for the ongoing backing from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

She said: “We’re incredibly grateful for this generous donation. Its continued support is a vital boost that helps us reach even more young people with engaging, curriculum-linked resources that bring food and farming to life.”

She emphasised the urgency of food education amid current global challenges, noting that with climate change, geopolitical instability and pressure on supply chains, "it has never been more important to grow that understanding at home."

“Young people deserve to leave school with a fair understanding of the many benefits British farming has to offer,” she added.

Ms Hallos praised the work of NFU Education, saying it plays a crucial role in helping the next generation connect with where their food comes from.

"The vital work of NFU Education is instrumental in inspiring the next generation to understand and value the origins of their food, and the overwhelming success and popularity of our projects show the appetite to learn more.”