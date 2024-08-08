Farming groups express 'serious concerns' over UK border controls

Farming groups have expressed 'serious concerns' over the current state of the UK’s border controls, as a new letter is sent to Defra demanding action is taken.

It highlights the industry’s anxieties over border control failings and the import of legal and illegal products of animal origin (POAO).

The letter was sent to Defra on behalf of the Livestock Chain Advisory Group (LCAG), which consists of 26 industry groups, including the UK farming unions.

It says the UK government’s record on introducing effective post-Brexit border controls that protect farmers from damaging plant and animal diseases 'continues to be woeful'.

As a result of 'lax and ineffective' border controls on both legal and illegal imports, farmers remain exposed to 'hugely destructive' diseases such as African swine fever.

This virus has a growing presence in parts of Europe, with the letter warning that it has the potential to wipe out the British pig industry.

It comes as the second phase of the UK government’s Border Target Operating Model commenced in April.

Since then, physical and identity checks were meant to apply to medium and high-risk animal products, plants and plant products entering the UK from the EU on a risk-based approach.

But NFU Scotland vice president Andrew Connon said it was clear that the system "continues to fail".

"Scant regard is being paid to the level of checks required, leaving our producers exposed to unacceptable levels of risk,” he said.

“The new government must step up to the plate immediately to address border control failings and deliver an acceptable level of implementation and inspection.

“It must make safeguarding the nation’s food safety a priority and give the health of our plants and animals the protection needed.

“As well as ensuring border checks on legitimate imports from the EU, through control points, are appropriate, additional resource to target illegal imports through other ports must be found.”

The National Pig Association (NPA), which is a member of the LCAG, told Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner in a recent meeting that border controls, including at Dover, was the industry's number one priority. The minister responded by saying it was also his main priority.

A Defra spokesperson said preventing an outbreak of ASF in the UK ‘remains one of our key biosecurity priorities’.

He said Port Health Authority (PHA) officers are supporting enforcement of the ASF safeguards, alongside Border Force at ports and airports in England.