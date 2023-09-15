Farming in Protected Landscape receives £10m additional funding

The Farming in Protected Landscape (FiPL) programme will be extended until March 2025, with £10m additional funding each year, Defra has announced.

The programme offers funding to farmers and land managers in AONBs, National Parks and the Broads, but it is not an agri-environment scheme.

To date, it has supported more than 2,500 projects, including over 400 to make the landscape more inclusive for visitors and the planting of over 100 miles of hedgerows.

Funding can be used to support some innovative projects that support farm profitability as well delivering for nature and local communities.

The programme has been developed by Defra with the support of AONBs and National Park staff from across England.

To be eligible, the project must benefit the protected landscape or the protected landscape body’s objectives or partnership initiatives.

Announcing the extension of FiPL, Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: "These new measures will help ensure that they play an enhanced role in the recovery of nature in our country.

"We anticipate that through these measures, protected landscapes will be able to make a major contribution to meeting our international commitment to protect 30% of land for biodiversity by 2030."

To apply to the FiPL scheme, farmers must manage all the land included in the application and have control of all the activities they would like to do.

Common land is also eligible for this funding. Commoners can apply as a landowner with sole rights, or as a group of commoners acting together.