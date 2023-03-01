Farming in Protected Landscapes extended to March 2025

The Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme will be extended until March 2025, the government has announced today.

England’s national parks are set to benefit from new funding as part of a package of support unveiled by Defra on Wednesday (1 March).

£4.4 million will be provided to the country’s ten National Park Authorities to support services such as visitor centres and park rangers.

And the Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme, currently delivered across 10 National Parks and 34 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) since 2021, will be extended.

Defra said this would enable National Parks and AONBs to "continue delivering outcomes for nature, climate, people and places".

The scheme offers funding to farmers and land managers in AONBs, National Parks and the Broads, but it is not an agri-environment scheme.

The funding can be used to support some innovative projects that support farm profitability as well delivering for nature and local communities.

Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “Our National Parks are the jewel in our cherished landscapes. They support thriving communities, economies, wildlife and are important places for public health and wellbeing.

“This additional £4.4 million of funding will support the important work that National Park Authorities do across our countryside, and allow local people and visitors to enjoy these much loved spaces.”

To apply to the Farming in Protected Landscapes scheme, farmers must manage all the land included in the application and have control of all the activities they would like to do.

Common land is also eligible for this funding. Commoners can apply as a landowner with sole rights, or as a group of commoners acting together.