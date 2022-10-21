Farming industry fears more uncertainty as PM Liz Truss resigns

The resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister will create more turmoil for industries across the country, a farming group has warned.

Liz Truss, who stepped down on Thursday (20 October), had been in office for just 45 days - the shortest tenure of any UK prime minister.

Trouble began when her first Chancellor Kwasi Kwateng spooked the financial markets with his mini budget on 23 September.

And although there was promise of the Energy Price Guarantee, that was swiftly dampened when the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, stepped in to post.

Since then, widespread anger amongst the Conservative Party has seemingly grown.

A new leader is expected to be announced on 28 October, with ex-prime minister Boris Johnson considering running again. Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are also seen as contenders.

It comes as farmers across the UK have been struggling for the past 12 months with severely increased costs, with some 150% over what they were paying for inputs before the war in Ukraine.

The latest inflation figures show the cost of living went up 10.1% in the 12 months to September, driven mostly by rising food prices.

This, coupled with little assurance on future farming schemes, is making it difficult for farm businesses to survive without building significant debt over the next six months.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said it was "troubled by the chaos" of government and the impact this had on future farming policy.

"The resignation of the prime minister shows yet more distrust running rampant through the current UK government," said NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker.

"Not only will the loss of another prime minister be a huge blow to any kind of continuity we might have expected to develop, but it also puts the whole ministerial team at risk of another huge upheaval, especially if calls for a general election are met.”

Mr Stocker said farmers, and the wider public, were struggling with a drastic rise in living costs. "Businesses are finding it impossible to be able to plan or have any certainty over the future," he warned.

"Whatever government that can now be scratched together must commit to understanding the British industry across its departments and realise the value of Britain as a food-producing nation.

Mr Stocker added: "NSA is concerned that we may now see another ministerial reshuffle enforced, with the last six weeks simply causing disruption and a loss of confidence in agricultural and environmental policy.”