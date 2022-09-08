Farming industry reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

The farming industry has paid tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, who has died at the age of 96.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The new king, Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

The NFU has shared its 'deepest condolences' with the Royal Family following the news, adding that the Queen's connection to the countryside was 'valued enormously by farmers'.

“Words cannot describe the deep sense of sadness that I and the rest of the farming community will feel at the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," said NFU President Minette Batters.

“Her Majesty has been the embodiment of duty and public service, seeing the country through seven decades where we have seen huge change in our nation and in our fields.

“On behalf of farmers in England and Wales, I would like to send my deepest condolences to the King, Queen Consort and the Royal Family at this truly sad time for our country.”

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents thousands of farmers and landowners, shared its "deep sadness with everyone in the UK".

The Queen was a 'steadfast champion' of the British countryside and rural way of life, the organisation added.

“It is with profound grief that we note the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, but it is also with sincere gratitude that we remember her tireless service to our nation and its rural community," said Mark Tufnell, CLA president.

“I send my very deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family, and pray that they will find comfort in the outpouring of love being shown to them from around the world.”

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), in which the Queen was Patron of, has also sent its condolences to the Royal Family.

The charity has an established relationship with the Royal Family, providing publicity and recognition for the work of the association and the dairy industry.

The Royal Family has supported many dairy awards organised by the RABDF, including the Princess Royal Award and the former Prince Philip Award, recognising excellence within the industry.

RABDF managing director, Matthew Knight said: “The Queen’s strong connections to farming and rural life meant she was generous in the support she offered our charity and many others in the industry.

“We are forever grateful for her work to promote agriculture, along with other members of the Royal Family, whom we continue to work with.

“The Queen’s tireless work makes her one of the most adored and respected sovereigns in history,” he said.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) added that Her Majesty was a 'true country girl at heart'.

"All at NSA express their deepest sympathies on the extremely sad passing of HRH Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the group said.

"The Queen throughout her life demonstrated her passion for our beautiful countryside, and the farming activities taking place within it."