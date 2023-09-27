Farming industry sees highest Q2 workplace fatalities

There were 12 deaths on farms across the UK between April to June 2023, the latest figures show, with the sector having the highest rate of workplace fatalities.

The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) has published a new report showing that the agriculture sector saw more deaths than any other sector between April to June.

So far this year, there has been 21 fatalities in the sector, according to the workplace safety watchdog. For Q2 2023, the sector saw twelve deaths.

Tom McNeill, partner at law firm BCL Solicitors, said the latest statistics would be a cause for concern for employees as well as farm business owners.

He warned farmers that a fatal accident could mean an increased risk of prosecution for manslaughter.

For individuals, a manslaughter conviction would likely mean a significant prison sentence.

And for organisations, he explained that corporate manslaughter would mean higher fines than even draconian health and safety penalties.

"Today's workplace fatality figures show that April to June this year was a particularly severe quarter for UK agriculture, with 12 fatalities," Mr McNeill said.

"This, sadly, reflects an ongoing trend in the sector for having the highest fatal accident rate compared to other industries.

He added: "Farms like other businesses must meet onerous health and safety duties. Unlimited fines, and imprisonment for individuals, may follow for those who do not.

"What sets agriculture apart from many other industries is that over half of farms are sole traders and often business owners and managers are involved in day-to-day operations."

HSE’s chief executive Sarah Albon said: “Any loss of life in the workplace is a tragedy.

“While these figures show Great Britain is one of the safest countries in the world to work, safety must continue to be at the top of everyone’s agenda.

“Our mission is to protect people and places and we remain committed to maintaining safe workplaces and holding employers to account for their actions.”