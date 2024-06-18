Farming industry was 'biggest risk' to UK pipelines in 2023

The farming industry was the biggest risk to UK pipelines in 2023 for the seventh year running, according to an awareness group.

More than a third (35%) of incidents of workers digging too close to underground high-pressure oil, gas, and chemical pipes occurred on farmland.

Linewatch, a pipeline safety awareness group, says that data from its 2023 infringement report shows a total of 268 incidents were recorded.

Of this, landowners were responsible for 38%, whilst contractors were also a concern, causing 30% of all infringements.

In comparison, local authorities were responsible for just 4% of incidents with the UK’s highways agencies making up a mere 0.5%.

An infringement ranges from someone working near an oil, gas, or chemical pipeline without the operator's permission, through to a worker hitting and damaging it with no prior awareness.

Not only does this put workers at risk of serious injury, but it can cause damage to the environment and carry a financial burden of up to £15m, Linewatch explains.

In 2023, fencing was the second biggest cause of pipeline infringements across the UK, accounting for 22% of all reports.

But fencing isn’t the only danger activity taking place on farmland, with ditching (7%), tree planting (5%), and drainage (3%) also posing a threat to landowners, farmers, farm workers, and contractors.

When it comes to the timings of infringements, Linewatch's report notes there is a clear pattern, with incidents much higher in January-March and July-September.

This directly correlates with increased seasonal work such as fencing and ditching, the infringement report says.

More than half (52%) of infringements occurred even though the person responsible for digging was aware of the pipeline’s existence.

This is a 7% increase on 2023, which also saw a 15% increase on the previous year. Linewatch says this highlights a distinct casualness about the dangers of working near pipelines.

Murray Peat, manager at the awareness group, said: “Whilst land maintenance is integral to the UK’s agricultural land, it’s concerning that it persists as the biggest risk to pipeline integrity for the seventh year in a row.

“We know how critical our farmers are and the vital role they play in the UK’s food chain, so we want to protect them as much as possible."