Farming leaders recognised in King's Birthday Honours

Agricultural innovation, livestock leadership, food education and rural service have all been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

The latest list includes figures from across British farming whose work spans food production, sustainability, animal welfare, farm organisations, public education and rural events.

Scottish farmer and businessman Maitland Mackie has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to farming, business innovation and sustainability.

His Aberdeenshire business has grown from a farming enterprise into one of the best-known food brands in British agriculture, combining dairy production, arable land, ice cream manufacturing and renewable energy.

Based at Inverurie, the farm includes 650 hectares of grass and arable land used to produce feed for 300 Holstein cows.

The family’s ice cream business, which began production in 1986, produced more than 15 million tubs last year.

Sustainability has also become a major part of the operation, with the business using solar power, wind turbines and rainwater harvesting.

Mr Mackie, who took over the business from his father in 1998, said the honour reflected the contribution of many people connected to the farm and brand.

“This honour is a tremendous privilege and one that reflects the efforts of many people over many years,” he said.

“What the business and farm have achieved has only been possible because of the dedication of our customers, colleagues and family, who have supported us throughout the journey.”

The honours also highlight the growing role of food education in agriculture, with Northamptonshire farmer Milly Fyfe receiving an MBE for services to farmers and family nutrition.

Mrs Fyfe farms with her husband Andrew near Yelvertoft and has built a public-facing role focused on helping families better understand food, farming and cooking.

She founded No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents and later created The Countryside Kitchen, an education project based on the family’s mixed livestock and arable farm.

Opened in 2025, the project gives schoolchildren, families and community groups a practical look at how food moves from farm to plate.

It includes a teaching space, a demonstration kitchen and a small honesty shop serving the local community.

Mrs Fyfe has also worked across a range of agricultural organisations, including the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and the Dairy and Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.

She has also supported the Farming Community Network and the Farm Safety Foundation as an ambassador.

Livestock advocacy was also recognised, with National Sheep Association chief executive Phil Stocker awarded an MBE for services to agriculture and animal health and welfare.

Mr Stocker has led the NSA since 2011 and has helped strengthen its role in representing sheep producers across the UK.

The organisation said his work had helped keep the sheep sector involved in national discussions on food production, environmental management, animal welfare and rural livelihoods.

His previous experience with the Soil Association has also informed the NSA’s focus on sustainable livestock systems, responsible medicine use, grazing management and soil health.

Mr Stocker said receiving the award was deeply meaningful.

“Being given this award is such an honour and it is difficult to put into words what it means to me,” he said.

He said he was grateful for recognition of his work and described agriculture and animal health and welfare as “central components of sustainable life on earth”.

NSA Chairman Pete Delbridge said the recognition was “thoroughly deserved”.

He said Mr Stocker had represented sheep farmers with “integrity, passion and professionalism” while building links across the wider agricultural community.

The honours also recognised long service to farm organisations in Northern Ireland.

Recently retired Ulster Farmers’ Union chief executive Wesley Aston has received an MBE for services to agriculture.

Mr Aston, from a family farming background in County Armagh, first joined the UFU as a policy officer covering pigs, poultry and fish farming.

He later rose through the organisation and became chief executive in 2015.

Northern Ireland farmer Robert Moore has also been awarded an MBE.

Mr Moore farms arable crops and Aubrac beef cattle across 160 hectares in County Londonderry.

In Wales, former Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive Steve Hughson has received an MBE for services to agriculture, tourism and events.

Mr Hughson was born in Builth Wells and raised on his family’s beef and sheep farm.

After a career in the police, he joined the RWAS and was recruited to help revitalise the society.

He has also served on the Welsh Government Visitor Economy Forum and was elected chair of Wales Young Farmers Clubs board of trustees in 2024.

Together, the honours underline how service to agriculture now reaches across food production, farm welfare, business innovation, public engagement, rural events and the organisations that represent farming communities.