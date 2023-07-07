Farming Minister drives tractor to parliament for mental health awareness

Farming Minister Mark Spencer has driven a tractor around Parliament Square and the Houses of Parliament to help raise awareness of mental health in farming and rural communities.

The trip around Westminster marks just one segment of the Len’s Light Tractor Relay – which is covering over 2,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The initiative aims to shine a spotlight on how mental health can affect those in rural communities and help break down stigma surrounding mental health in the farming sector.

Len’s Light was launched in June this year by Lynda and Andy Eadon in memory of their son Len Eadon who took his own life in January 2022.

They are working with the Farming Community Network, Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) and Papyrus to raise awareness and funds to support farmers’ mental health.

The relay comes as the Farm Safety Foundation recently surveyed 450 UK farmers under the age of 40 and found that 94% of them agreed poor mental health is one of the biggest hidden problems facing the industry today – up from 84% three years ago.

Mr Spencer said: “It’s hugely important that we raise awareness of the mental health impacts in farming and rural communities and I’d like to pay tribute to all those charities and individuals, including Lynda and Andy, who are working tirelessly to bring this to light.

“I’m honoured to have played even just a small part in this goal by getting behind the wheel today, and will continue to do all I can to ensure farmers can access the support they need.”

NFU President, Minette Batters, welcomed the relay: “As an industry we’ve got to make greater strides to talk openly about our mental health and wellbeing.

"We’re encouraging the farming community to start a conversation with a neighbour, friend or family member. It really could make a huge difference.

“I applaud the bravery of Andy and Lynda Eadon who have worked so tirelessly to shine a light on achieving positive mental health in farming and rural communities.

"Having lost their own son, they’re both doing all they can to ensure no one in the countryside feels isolated or alone"

Today’s relay builds on other important work to reduce stigma around mental health in farming.

Earlier this year, for example, Sam and Emily Stables received the Points of Light award for their work establishing ‘We Are Farming Minds’, a charity that offers a befriending service and a dedicated 24-hour helpline for farmers.

The government is also investing at £2.3 billion of additional funding a year by March 2024 to expand and transform mental health services in England.

Stephanie Berkeley, Manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, said: “There are thousands of farmers struggling with long term ill health in the industry and many more with mental health conditions. These people are working every day regardless to ensure we have food on our plates.

“Initiatives like this by Lynda and Andy - under the most tragic of circumstances - really do make a difference."

The Len’s Light Tractor Relay began at John O’Groats on 20 June, with a specially designed beacon on the front of the tractor lighting up the route.

The relay has stopped at livestock markets and machinery depots around the UK to spark conversations around mental health with farmers and others living in rural communities, as well as raising awareness at large agricultural events including the Royal Highland Show.

The final leg of the relay will take place at Land’s End on 23 July.