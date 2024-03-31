Farming minister Mark Spencer knighted in surprise honours list

Farming minister Mark Spencer has been given a Knighthood in a surprise honours unveiled by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Spencer, who is MP for Sherwood in Nottinghamshire, is among four MPs to receive a Knighthood, which are typically announced in the New Year.

The Former Chief Whip was appointed Defra Minister of State, replacing Victoria Prentis, in September 2022.

Before coming an MP, Mr Spencer studied at Shuttleworth Agricultural College in Bedfordshire, before joining the family farm business in Sherwood.

Opposition parties have criticised the surprise honours, accusing the Conservatives of cronyism.

Responding to news of a Knighthood, Mr Spencer told the BBC: "I'm still trying to process it but everybody else has been really kind and lots of nice messages.

"My focus is still the same as it ever was. I'm here to represent the people of Sherwood. That's the community that I represent and that I care about and that's what I'll carry on doing."

Other Conservative MPs to receive an honours include Harriett Baldwin, Philip Davies and Tracey Crouch.