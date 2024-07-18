Farming most valued profession behind only nursing, public says

Farmers have been named as one of the public’s most favoured and valued professions, second only to nurses, a new survey says.

Most of the public (74%) have a favourable view of farmers, who recognise how hard they work to produce food for the nation.

The NFU survey of 2,000 adults also shows that the vast majority (91%) of respondents feel that farming is important to the UK economy.

The results will be published at the union's first parliamentary reception since the general election, taking place today in the House of Lords.

New MPs and peers are set to hear that 89% of the public feel it is important that Britain has a productive farming industry.

And the majority of people (85%) said they support increasing self-sufficiency in UK food production, while 87% want trade deals to keep the UK's high standards intact.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said the results of the survey showed it was vital for the new government to recognise how much the public valued farmers.

"This will be a key focus at our reception with new MPs today," he said, “As outlined in the Labour manifesto, food security is national security."

"To ensure we deliver on this shared mission and that the public continues to see a safe supply of food in the face of climate change and a volatile global outlook, confidence is key."

It comes after a recent survey by the NFU showed that farmers short and mid-term confidence is at its lowest since records began in 2010.

Because of this lack of confidence, production intentions have also plummeted, with all farming sectors expecting to decrease production over the next year.

The relentless wet weather has played a big part, with 82% of respondents saying their farm businesses have suffered fairly negative (52%) or very negative impacts (30%).

Mr Bradshaw said it was imperative for new policies to 'revitalise' the confidence of farming businesses.

"The number one priority to achieve this long-term confidence is for government to set a UK wide agricultural budget of £5.6 billion," he added.

"It is not just ‘more money for farmers’ but an investment that means farmers and growers can do more of what the public value them for."