Farming Recovery programme launched in Devon

A series of workshops are being held in Devon over the next month to help farmers and landowners improve the condition of their soil.

Devon County Council has launched the Farming Recovery programme to help farm businesses to adopt best practice of soil and nutrients management on their land.

Eight workshops will be held virtually and in person by Business Information Point (BIP) on behalf of the council.

They aim to support farmers to better understand their soils with the aim of improving environmental standards and tackling the current challenges in rising energy costs and increasing price of fertiliser.

The council says all of the workshops are open to farmers and landowners who live within Devon and are being held at venues across the county in order to be accessible to all.

The Farming Recovery programme is part of a wider package of support being delivered through council’s £6 million economic recovery programme.

What do the workshops cover?

The workshops, which include a classroom session and a practical session on a local farm to put the theory into practice, will cover:

• How to assess soil texture by hand;

• Taking soil samples;

• How to assess compaction and run off;

• Assessing soil health through earthworm counts;

• Creating or improving a soil management plan.

Where will they be held?

The workshop events will be held at:

• Wednesday 2 March, 11.30am-2.30pm, Red Lion Pub, Shobrooke Village, near Crediton (EX17 1AT)

• Thursday 10 March, 11.30am-2.30pm, Okehampton Business Centre (EX20 1FJ)

• Monday 14 March, 11.30am- 2.30pm, Burrington Parish Hall, North Devon (EX37 9LA)

• Thursday 17 March, 11.30am-2.30pm, the Pavilion, Peace Memorial Playing Fields, Colyton (EX24 6PU)

• Friday 25 March, 11.30am-2.30pm, Sportsman Arms, Hemborough Post, Dartmouth (TQ9 7DE).