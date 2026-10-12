Farming sector joins new taskforce to tackle floods and drought

Drought-hit water supplies underline the importance of strengthening resilience to extreme weather across Britain

Farming representatives will join a new national taskforce this week to examine Britain's preparedness for flooding and drought following a year of extreme weather.

The Flood and Drought Resilience Taskforce will meet for the first time on Wednesday (14 October), bringing together representatives from more than 50 organisations.

The farming industry will be represented alongside the Environment Agency, Met Office, mayoral authorities, fire and rescue services, water companies and insurers.

However, the government has not specified which agricultural organisations will participate or what measures the taskforce could recommend to address the sector's particular challenges.

The launch follows a year of contrasting weather extremes, with a wet winter giving way to a prolonged hot summer and the country's third drought in five years.

July was the driest in almost two centuries, according to the government, while a wetter and more intense winter is now anticipated.

For arable and horticultural growers, prolonged dry weather can put pressure on irrigation supplies, while heavy rainfall can delay drilling, harvesting and other field operations.

Livestock producers face separate challenges, including maintaining water supplies during drought and managing grazing land affected by flooding.

The government's drought response has included £65 million in agricultural resilience funding, alongside changes to rules intended to make constructing on-farm reservoirs easier.

The measures are aimed at helping the agricultural sector cope with water shortages, although the new taskforce's specific priorities for farming have yet to be detailed.

The taskforce will examine winter flood preparedness, emergency response arrangements and lessons from recent drought conditions, with a focus on strengthening longer-term resilience.

Floods and Drought Minister Emma Hardy said: “We're facing extreme weather, with flood and drought intertwined, but the government is taking decisive action.”

She said the new taskforce would improve coordination over water management and involve communities and businesses in planning for future extreme weather.

The government has committed at least £10.5 billion to flood defences in England between 2024 and 2036, including £4.2 billion for existing and new infrastructure.

Spending on flood defence construction and repairs is set at £1.4 billion for 2026/27.

Government estimates suggest every £1 invested in flood defences prevents around £8 in economic damage.

Community groups will also be involved in the taskforce, allowing people affected by flooding and drought to contribute their experiences to future planning.

The taskforce will work alongside the existing National Drought Group, which will continue overseeing the operational response to drought.

Information and expertise from the group will help inform longer-term planning for flood preparedness, water shortages and wider resilience.

Ministers have also pledged to hold water companies to account over leakage as part of efforts to improve water security.

Farming representatives will now take part in wider discussions on flood preparedness and water security as the new taskforce begins its work.