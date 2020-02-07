Farming stalwart named recipient of posthumous industry award

One of NFU Scotland’s highest accolades has this year been awarded posthumously to a North East farming stalwart who died aged 67.

A long-serving member on the union's Less Favoured Areas committee and a past branch chairman, Jim Innes of Deskie at Glenlivet died recently after a short illness

At NFU Scotland’s annual dinner in Glasgow, the prestigious Miskelly award was presented to Jim’s wife, Jan and his son James.

The award was established in memory of John Miskelly, an inspirational figure who served as regional manager with the union and was presented by John’s family following his death in 2006.







Now in its fourteenth year, the trophy recognises those who have shown outstanding dedication and commitment to NFU Scotland and Scottish farming and crofting.

In a tribute to Jim, local NFUS secretary Elaine Robertson said: “Throughout my time as secretary, Jim put a huge amount of time and effort into fighting for a sustainable future for the Scottish farming industry.

“Although he always had a strong focus on livestock and hill farming, he managed to encompass the views of the whole industry as he was a great believer that all sectors of Scottish farming are dependent on each other.

“Jim could always be relied on to give an honest opinion and was a great font of knowledge, which was why so many people, both farming and non-farming, turned to him when looking for advice.

“No matter what role Jim took on he gave it 100% commitment and, as such, this award is a very fitting tribute to his dedication to NFU Scotland the Scottish farming.”

In presenting the award, NFUS President Andrew McCornick said: “His determination to seek the best for the industry he loved never waned.

“Even when very poorly, his biggest concern was over the collapse in the beef price last autumn with ideas on how NFU Scotland could address the crisis.

“Although most recognised for his service to Scotland’s Less Favoured Area, he also represented members during the creation of the Cairngorm National Park.

“He was particularly proud to be the worthy recipient of the north east NFUS Unsung Hero award a few years ago.”