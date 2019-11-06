Farming to be promoted during Lord Mayor's Show

Farmers will arrive in the City of London this weekend to showcase the best of British food

The Back British Farming message will be proudly on display this weekend as farmers take to the streets of London during the annual Lord Mayor's Show.

The 804-year-old event, which is set to take place on Saturday 9 November, is seen as an opportunity for farmers to promote their industry.

It will also be the sixth year the NFU has supported the Worshipful Company of Farmers in the show.

This year’s procession will feature a Massey Ferguson MF 8740S tractor and a British Farmers Market stall stocked full of local, seasonal produce.







After the event, the food from the stall will be donated to the City Harvest charity which supports 300 organisations across London.

NFU vice president Stuart Roberts said: “At the heart of our entry is great British food. It is more important than ever that the general public get behind the nation’s food producers.

“Saturday’s parade provides us with a platform to share our enthusiasm for food and farming with the thousands of visitors on the streets of London and the millions watching on television.

“I also know our 10 young farmer ambassadors representing the NFU will do a brilliant job as they all share my passion – playing a vital role in helping to produce safe, traceable and affordable food for us all to enjoy.”

There is live coverage of the event on BBC One, starting at 10.45am on the day.

The Worshipful Company of Farmers entry is serial number 10 in the procession.