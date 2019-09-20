Farming union raises thousands for rural charity

Farmers' Union of Wales has raised close to £40,000 for two charities

The Farmers' Union of Wales has raised nearly £40,000 for charities such as the Farming Community Network after two years of funding.

The charity, which has a network of over 400 volunteers, supports farmers and families within the farming community through difficult times.

It runs a confidential national helpline and e-helpline which is open every day of the year from 7am-11pm.

Volunteers provide free, confidential, pastoral and practical support to anyone who seeks help, whether the issue is personal or business-related.







The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) also raised a significant sum for Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

FUW President Glyn Roberts said: “I am proud to present these two fantastic charities with the funds our members and staff have raised over the last 2 years.

“We have held many events, including breakfast functions, walked close to 800 miles and held bingo events to raise money and all of this would not have happened without the dedication and determination of everyone involved.

“We also wanted to continue our pledge to support farmers who need support in difficult times and raise awareness of mental health problems in rural communities,” he said.

It comes as farmers continue to face the pressures of bovine TB, price volatility and uncertainty about the future of the industry post-Brexit.

It's why the work of charities like the Farming Community Network is seen as increasingly important.

David Williams, FCN Wales Regional Director, said: “FCN’s presence across Wales has been enhanced significantly thanks to our partnership with the FUW.

“Our volunteer numbers have increased and more and more farmers in Wales are turning to us for help.

“The money raised will go a long way in helping us reach out to even more farmers in Wales and help them prepare for the numerous challenges that lie ahead.”