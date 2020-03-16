Farmland near NI's famous 'Napoleons Nose' to be sold at auction

The agricultural land is within a Site of local Nature Conservation Importance (Photo: Osborne King)

Agricultural land extending to 241 acres located near Northern Ireland's famous 'Napoleons Nose' is set to go to public auction.

The land forms part of the rear section of the Cave Hill situated to the north of the Cave Hill Country Park and the famous ‘Napoleons Nose’.

It sits approximately 6 miles north of Belfast and a short distance from Mallusk, property consultants Osborne King says.

It has a steep topography and is currently used for grazing purposes.

(Photo: Osborne King)

A stone lane transverses the land linking the two access points and provides access to a telephone mast which has been sold previously by way of a long lease.

Building ruins are also situated on site which could also provide an opportunity subject to planning, Osborne King states.

The land is suitable for a range of uses subject to planning and statutory consents, including agriculture, energy, leisure, forestry and telecoms.

(Photo: Osborne King)

Planning consent was granted in July 2015 under reference U/2014/0292/F for the erection of a single wind turbine.

The property will be offered for sale by way of public auction on 1 May 2020, with offers over £600,000, reflecting less than £2,500 per acre.