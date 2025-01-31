Farmland to be protected in new 'national conversation' on land use

The government will set out how it will better protect productive farmland as part of a new consultation which aims to 'make the most of our land'.

The Land Use Framework consultation, launched on Friday (31 January), seeks a new strategic approach to managing land use in England.

As part of it, the government will look at new ways to deliver housebuilding, nature goals, energy infrastructure and entire new towns.

However, it also wants to give decision makers the data they need to protect the most productive farmland, boosting food security amid 'global uncertainty and a changing climate'.

As part of what it calls a 'national conversation' on land use, workshops will commence across England bringing farmers and landowners to the discussion table.

The announcement comes just days after a parliamentary committee called on the government to increase domestic food production by 30% by 2050, as food imports and global uncertainty continues to rise.

The call comes against the backdrop of plans to build 1.5 million new homes over five years, entire towns and energy infrastructure to achieve the 'Clean Power by 2030' goal.

But Labour will say later on Friday (31 January) that protecting UK food security and pursuing economic growth 'go hand-in-hand' as its plans to 'kickstart the economy'.

Defra Secretary Steve Reed will set out how England's most productive farmland will be protected from these developments in a speech at the Royal Geographical Society.

He will say: "It’s time for policy to leave the chambers of Westminster and reflect the actual lived experiences of farmers, landowners and planners on the ground.

"We will transform how we use our land, that means enabling the protection of prime agricultural land, restore our natural world and drive economic growth."

Speaking specifically about farmland, Mr Reed is expected to say that the government has a 'cast-iron commitment' to maintain long-term food production.

"The primary purpose of farming will always be to produce food that feeds the nation," the Defra Secretary will say.

"This framework will give decision makers the toolkit they need to protect our highest quality agricultural land."

The government will also consult on how data can be used in some planning decisions to improve the resilience of the food system to flooding risk.

Sue Pritchard, chief executive of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission, said the announcement 'could not be more timely'.

"Setting out clear principles, and working across government departments, we’re pleased to see that the land use consultation focuses on mechanisms for delivery.

"Our work in Devon and Peterborough and Cambridgeshire proves that farmers, communities, local authorities, green groups and businesses are keen to work together."

The consultation will run for 12 weeks, with the final Land Use Framework published later in the year.