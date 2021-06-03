Farms can claim £3,000 toward new apprenticeships

Farming businesses can now claim £3,000 for each new apprentice hired as a new employee from 1 April until 30 September as part of a government scheme.

From the start of this month, employers of all sizes in England can apply for extra funding to help them take on new apprentices.

Employers can choose how to spend the cash, such as covering uniform or travel costs for the apprentice, for example.

It is part of the government's drive to boost skills and training offers across the country post-pandemic.

The boost to the apprenticeship incentive scheme was confirmed by the Chancellor in the Budget in March.

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said: "This cash boost will help even more employers to invest in their future workforce, creating more high-quality apprenticeship opportunities.

"Thousands of businesses across the country have already taken advantage of the original incentive scheme, which was first launched in July last year by the Chancellor."

Businesses can apply to claim £3000 for each new apprentice hired as a new employee from 1 April until 30 September.

The government is also investing £126 million to help create 40,000 more traineeships in England, for 16-24-year olds in 2021-22.

Traineeships are programmes lasting between 6 weeks and 12 months that offer young people training and work placements that boost employability.

Employers can also apply for a £1,000 cash boost to help them deliver traineeships for up to 10 learners per region, in each of the 9 regions of England.