Farms face 'exceptional' wildfire danger amid soaring heat

Farmers are warning that lives, livestock and crops face a growing threat as dry ground, strong winds and soaring temperatures push parts of England into “exceptional” or “very high” wildfire risk.

Almost 48,000 hectares burned across the UK during the 2025 wildfire season, around seven times the annual average recorded between 2006 and 2024, according to the NFU.

Recent incidents have underlined the immediate danger to farmland.

Firefighters tackled a crop fire at High Hall in Dorset on 11 July that affected 13 bays of hay and an area of stubble measuring approximately 450 metres by 200 metres.

Two days later, crews were called to three large fields on fire north of Dorchester, where strong winds were fanning the flames.

The NFU said the prolonged lack of rainfall and current weather conditions had increased the risk of fires spreading rapidly across farms and rural communities.

It is calling on the government to develop a National Wildfire Strategy for England and Wales, setting out clear responsibilities for prevention, preparedness and emergency response.

NFU vice-president Robyn Munt said: “The NFU is calling on government to develop a National Wildfire Strategy which sets out clear guidelines for wildfire prevention, preparedness, and response.”

She said any strategy must also recognise the role farmers frequently play in supporting emergency services during rural fires.

Wildfires can spread quickly and unpredictably, threatening people, homes, livestock, crops and neighbouring farms.

In evidence submitted to an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee inquiry, the NFU said active vegetation management was among the most effective tools available for reducing the danger.

Measures can include sustainable livestock grazing, controlled burning and mechanical vegetation management.

However, the union warned that agricultural and environmental policies can restrict some of this work.

It is seeking an urgent review of the 2025 amendments to England’s heather and grass burning regulations, claiming they were introduced without a thorough assessment of their potential effect on wildfire risk.

The regulations strengthened restrictions governing the burning of specified vegetation on peatland in England.

Ms Munt said sustainable grazing and the responsible use of controlled burning remained important for managing vegetation, particularly in upland areas.

The NFU is also calling for dedicated wildfire training, equipment and funding for rural fire and rescue services.

Responses in remote locations can be hampered by poor access, limited water supplies and equipment that cannot connect directly to farm water systems.

Farmers and land managers often assist as early responders, using machinery, local knowledge and water stores while maintaining tracks, firebreaks and water points.

The union said a national strategy should cover fire and rescue services, local authorities, Natural England, the Forestry Commission and National Highways.

It has also urged members of the public to take greater care in the countryside, with human activity responsible for nearly all UK wildfires.

“Please follow the Countryside Code, avoid open fires and report any signs of fire immediately,” Ms Munt said.

The NFU also highlighted concerns over whether firefighters can draw water from agricultural bowsers and other storage systems during emergencies.

An adapter developed through a farm fire training programme enables crews to connect to on-farm water supplies.

Lincolnshire arable farmers Andrew Ward and Rhonda Thompson saw its importance when a poultry manure heap caught fire near thousands of acres of wheat.

A Lincolnshire fire engine attending the incident carried the adapter, allowing crews to access water stored on the farm and in neighbouring bowsers and tankers.

Ms Thompson said: “I dread to think how bad it would’ve been if the firefighters didn’t have access to our on-farm water stores and neighbours’ water bowsers and tankers.”

The NFU said the adapter is already used in Lincolnshire and Norfolk, but warned that many fire crews elsewhere remain unable to connect directly to rural water stores.