Farms help Ukrainian crisis by setting up donation sites

Deep concern for the people of Ukraine has triggered some farms to set up donation sites, acting as drop off points for essential items urgently needed.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week thousands of innocent people have fled their homes and have now been reported as displaced or left homeless.

Ukrainians, including young children, have been left with no shelter, clothing, food or school supplies and many have felt forced to flee the country to reach safety.

Farms and estates across the UK have been setting up donation sites to help the Ukrainian people in their time of need.

North Wales-based Rhug Estate, located near Corwen, has set up its conference room to act a place where people can donate supplies.

Blankets, coats for women and children, warm clothes including hats, gloves, scarfs and socks can be dropped off at the conference centre.

The site is located behind the farm shop, and will be open between 9am and 5pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 4 - 7 March 2022.

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, said the situation looked set to become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century.

“I have friends who are still in Ukraine. There are Rhug Estate staff who have family still in Ukraine," he said.

"These are normal families who are now concerned for their lives. They have sent me terrifying footage of the war that is going on on their doorstep.

"We searched for a local donation site but couldn’t find one in this area of Denbighshire so the team here at Rhug have rallied round and we will become that local drop off site for everyone to come to and donate items.

"The people of Ukraine are relying on international aid and the generosity of strangers around the world. We must do all we can.”

Elsewhere, Mossgiel Organic Farm, located in Ayrshire, has already received lorry loads of essential items such as clothes, blankets, duvets, sleeping bags, toys, nappies and canned food.

Speaking on social media, the Scottish dairy farming business said it would create a list of new places receiving items later today (2 March).

"We have all been watching in horror at the devastating situation in Ukraine and how it's affecting the very innocent people who live there," the farm said on social media.

"We couldn't even begin to imagine what life must be like there at the moment and can only hope that our world leaders can unite and put a stop to this as swiftly as possible."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to collect donations for the Ukrainian people, which has so far raised over £1.3 million as of 2 March.