Farms hit by labour woes urged to look at new membership offer

Farms hit by skills and labour shortages are being encouraged to take advantage of a new group membership offer which is designed to help recruit and retain staff.

The offer, available via the Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH), also aims to help farms to ease their administrative load.

The launch of it comes as skills and labour shortages continue to place significant pressure on the agricultural industry.

According to TIAH, two-thirds of UK farm businesses report difficulties in filling certain roles, with 39% of these roles sitting empty for over a month.

To support long-term resilience and sustainability in agriculture and horticulture, the labour and skills gaps must be addressed, the skills organisation said.

Its new group membership offer aims to help farms meet compliance requirements, enhance workforce skills and build their reputation.

Linda Christoffersson, TIAH's head of membership, said it would also help farms stand out as employers of choice while saving time and money.

She said: "Our new offering helps farm businesses streamline team training with a manager's view of online learning activity, allowing instant oversight of course completions and training needs.”

The online service includes a document management feature, allowing farms to upload and securely store critical documents – such as nutrient management plans, insurance policies, and training certificates – and set expiry reminders to alert when renewals are due.

“This feature streamlines administrative tasks and supports compliance, saving farmers and growers valuable time and money which allows them to focus on the business," Ms Christoffersson explained.

TIAH’s group membership also provides digital tools and resources tailored to the unique needs of farm businesses, regardless of size.

Each team member is given a tailored learning journey that aligns with their role and development goals.

According to Ms Christoffersson, TIAH membership was already resonating with the next generation of talent, who increasingly value professional development.

She said: “Strong uptake of our student membership has shown that the next generation put a strong emphasis on structured learning and expect learning opportunities from their employers.

“Group membership enables farm businesses to meet these expectations, positioning them as preferred employers in a competitive market, helping them to retain staff and contributing to better overall farm performance.”