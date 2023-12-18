Farms in NVZs now able to apply for 2024 grassland derogation

Farmers with holdings within Nitrate Vulnerable Zones are now able to apply for an annual grassland derogation for their activities in 2024.

The NVZ grassland derogation is a critical tool which enables farmers to continue operating viable businesses and plan for the year ahead.

If granted, it allows farms to use a higher limit of up to 250kg of nitrogen per hectare providing the nitrogen comes from grazing livestock manure.

The 2024 application window represents a return to normal timescales for Environment Agency officials, who had opened the previous window part way through 2023.

As a result, some farmers may still be waiting on a decision for 2023, even as the 2024 opens.

All farmers who wish to secure a derogation for 2024 will need to submit a fresh application, with the process remaining the same as last year.

Given the overlapping windows, the NFU had asked officials to simplify the process for 2024 to no avail, but multi-year application windows remain a key ask.

NFU dairy board chair, Michael Oakes said: "Following the delays in 2023, the opening of the 2024 window represents an opportunity to return to normal timescales and provide farming businesses with some certainty for the year ahead.

“However, given that the last window only closed in early July, and some may still be waiting for a response to their applications, it is vital that government communicates the opening of this second window and the process of reapplying is as simple as possible.

“The NFU continues to lobby for multi-year derogations to be introduced to reflect the long-term nature of dairy and livestock farming and nutrient management planning and to reduce the administrative burden.”

Applications to the Environment Agency must be made by 31 December 2023.