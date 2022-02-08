Farms needed to donate surplus food to redistribution charity

A campaign has been launched urging farming businesses to donate edible food waste to a redistribution charity.

The campaign, announced today by NFU Mutual and FareShare, aims to increase surplus food donations by introducing new farmers to the scheme.

In the UK, around 8.4 million people struggle to afford to eat, figures by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation show.

At the same time, the UK produces a yearly food surplus equivalent to 1.3 billion meals, according to food charity WRAP.

FareShare works with UK food businesses to take as much of that surplus as possible and redirect it to the people who need it most.

Its Surplus with Purpose fund also offers eligible businesses a contribution towards harvesting and transport to help them cover the cost of donating.

Dan Byrd, from Worcestershire-based B&G Nurseries, has been working with FareShare for three years now, calling it a 'really worthwhile' initiative.

"They take most of our surplus crop, that would otherwise go unharvested, and direct it to those who need it most. Nobody should go hungry.”

Since 2021, NFU Mutual has donated £150,000 in support of FareShare's scheme.

Jo Lumani, from NFU Mutual, said the rural insurer was 'perfectly placed' to introduce businesses to the surplus initiative.

“Our network of farmers, retailers, wholesalers and hospitality venues could make a huge difference in the fight against food poverty.

"That’s why we’re urging business owners to speak to FareShare about how they can lessen their food waste and help feed those in need.”

Currently, FareShare works with over 500 farming and food businesses who play a role in the charity's support for vulnerable people across the UK.

In the last 5 years, the charity has quadrupled the amount of surplus food it redistributes.