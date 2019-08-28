Farms receive slice of £100k to help boost biodiversity

Groups in the Midlands have been awarded £100,000 funding to improve biodiversity

Six organisations in the Midlands have been awarded a share of £100,000 to help improve biodiversity on farms.

The scheme, now in its second year, helps farms and other organisations with protecting local wildlife, resources and habitats within the region.

If successful in their proposal, applicants are then given the opportunity to pitch to a ‘Dragons Den’ style panel for additional funding from generous sponsors.

One of this year’s successful applicants was the Foswill Farming Partnership, who will introduce boundary wildflower mixes to enhance plant and insect diversity.







The move will therefore improve connectivity between two Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) in Worcestershire.

Another organisation, Small Woods, received funding for its ‘Telford Woods for Good’ project.

This will work with young people across the area to improve the health of both the woodlands and the participants.

Meanwhile, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust's ‘Tree Sparrow villages’ project received funding for ten farms within the Arden Farm Wildlife Network.

Zara Turtle, Severn Trent catchment partnership coordinator, said: “The scheme not only helps with protecting our wildlife, resources and habitats within the region, but it helps us build partnerships that involve the community, develop relationships and increase wellbeing.”

“It’s heart-warming to see the passion behind the applications and the innovative ideas never cease to amaze me.”

Applications for the 2020 fund will open next February and there will be an extended funding pool, to allow more organisations to benefit from the scheme.