Farms supplying Muller enter new programme to slash emissions

Muller has announced a new programme which aims to decrease carbon emissions from supplying farms by introducing real-time data analysis.

The dairy processor said its programme, called 'Fast Track', will play a key role in slashing on-farm emissions by 30% by 2030.

The programme will be delivered in partnership with Kite Consulting and 40 farms across Britain who supply Muller.

It will run for three years and will see the farmers utilise new ways of monitoring key data relating to production efficiency and sustainability.

The overall aim is to help inform decision-making and drive quick actions needed to meet the processor's emission reduction goals.

Currently, most British farms monitor emissions through annual reporting based on the previous year’s data.

But Fast Track will enable participating farmers to access real-time data, giving them timely and more frequent monitoring of important KPIs.

The programme aims to utilise automated data integration from numerous sources including Feedlync, a cloud-based feed management system, to monitor four key areas of feed efficiency, fertility, stock numbers, and energy-corrected milk.

Rob Hutchison, chief executive of Muller Milk & Ingredients, said the programme would be 'ground-breaking'.

He said: “We know on-farm emissions is one of our carbon hotspots and that’s why we’re working towards a target of 30% reduction in on-farm emissions by 2030.

"The Fast Track programme provides an opportunity to make a real difference and will play a key role in helping us achieve our 30% goal.

“By supporting farmers to take an integrated, data-driven approach, we can assist them in taking rapid action which tackles issues head-on and as they arise, meaning we’re no longer relying on sometimes out-of-date data."

Rose Jackson, senior dairy consultant at Kite Consulting, added: "Initiatives such as these are key in our carbon reduction journey, and highlight the focus and determination of dairy farmers across the UK to lower footprints.”