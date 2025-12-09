Farmstrong Scotland hits £700k target as farmers face mounting pressures

Farmstrong Scotland has marked a major milestone after confirming it has reached its initial fundraising target, and the charity is now urging the farming industry to help secure its long-term future.

The organisation, which focuses on farmer and crofter wellbeing through peer-to-peer stories, practical tools and expert-backed guidance, held its first AGM since officially becoming a charity in August 2024.

Farmstrong was established in 2022 following the Doug Avery Tour, which drew thousands of farmers across Scotland to hear a candid account of the mental pressures of farming and the value of building resilience.

The success of that tour led a voluntary steering group to form a partnership with men’s health charity Movember, which agreed to match funding pound-for-pound up to £350,000, generating the £700,000 needed to launch Farmstrong. The AGM confirmed the target has now been met, concluding the fundraising phase of the partnership.

Chairman and co-founder John Scott said the achievement reflected the commitment of supporters across Scotland, noting that every contribution helped turn Farmstrong “into a reality” that is already supporting farmers and crofters. He also thanked Movember for backing the charity and helping shape its early strategy and evaluation.

Farmstrong says its work has never been more important. Rising production costs, volatile markets and labour pressures are placing additional strain on many farm businesses, and the charity argues that stronger personal resilience directly supports the long-term sustainability of rural enterprises.

With Movember match-funding now complete, Farmstrong is preparing to run its own fundraising initiatives to maintain the programme. Over the past two years, phased funding has supported a wide range of wellbeing resources, including toolkits, webinars, podcasts, workshops and community-focused content designed to help farmers adopt small, positive habits during stressful periods.

Director Alix Ritchie said the next stage is critical, describing wellbeing as a “bank account” that needs regular topping up. Simple actions such as taking breaks, exercising or catching up with friends can make a real difference, she noted, but are often overlooked during busy farming seasons. Farmstrong aims to provide reminders, encouragement and signposting to confidential support when needed.

The charity is urging farmers, crofters, businesses and industry groups to back its long-term work, supported by a small staff team, a voluntary board and pilot community groups formed over the past year. A new fundraising campaign will launch in January 2026, aligned with the Five Steps of Wellbeing: connect, take notice, keep learning, be active and give.

Farmstrong has also launched the Farmstrong Business Club, offering individuals and companies the chance to make an annual donation to help fund practical resources, workshops, community events and wellbeing content aimed at reducing isolation and building resilience across rural Scotland.