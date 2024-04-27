Farmworker dies on Cornwall farm after machinery incident

A farmworker recently died after he became trapped and killed by agricultural machinery on a farm in Cornwall, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has said.

The man, aged in his 30s, died in the 'industrial incident' on 11 April, triggering an investigation by the health and safety watchdog and the police.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the farm, located near Truro, during the Thursday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident, which is understood to have happened at a site is linked to Southern England Farms, commenced immediately after.

The HSE released an initial notification this week, in which the watchdog reported that the farm worker was "trapped and killed by agricultural machinery".

The regulator has frequently urged the farming community to do what they can to reduce the number of injuries involving machinery and vehicles.

The HSE said: "Machinery accidents are caused by a range of factors including: using a machine that is unsuitable for the task; failing to follow a safe system of work; and unsafe methods for clearing blockages or making adjustments.

"All equipment and plant should be safely maintained in good working order. Maintenance work can introduce new hazards and risks that need to be controlled so the work can be undertaken safely.

"Follow the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedules for work equipment such as tractors and vehicles, lift trucks, ATVs (quad bikes), portable electrical equipment, and farm machinery."

The HSE will continue its investigation into the incident.