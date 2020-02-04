Februdairy 2020 highlights public support for British dairy

Farmers and the wider public are using the whole of February to celebrate all things dairy and the work that goes behind the humble glass of milk.
The initiative launched on on 1 February and sees the hashtag #Februdairy as the main focal point across social media platforms.
Farmers and the public have been sharing tweets, Instagram photos and Facebook posts using to promote dairy to a wider audience.
Yorkshire farmer Victoria Hudson said the month is exciting because it gives British farmers the chance to showcase dairy.
Dairy farmer Tracy Hodgson used the hashtag to explain how her family have been producing milk for generations.
Meanwhile, plenty of posts have highlighted how the nation often wakes up to dairy - be it a cup of tea, a glass of milk or fresh British yogurt.
Farmer Jim Breary gathered a lot of attention when he congratulated retailer Aldi for including nutritional information on its milk cartons.
The brainchild behind the initiative, livestock sustainability consultant Dr Jude Capper, said those who choose to consume dairy should be entitled to celebrate.
