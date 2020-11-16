Feed firm named Yorkshire's rural business of the year

An animal feed manufacturer has been named Yorkshire's rural business of the year for its 'growth, innovation and commitment' to countryside communities.

North Yorkshire-based I’Anson Brothers Ltd was awarded the title at Yorkshire Post's Excellence in Business Awards.

I’Anson was especially commended by judges for creating jobs in the local community, increasing global exports and expanding product lines.

It was also praised for investing in its future and achieving record turnover, as well as its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in Masham in 1900, I’Anson Brothers has grown to become a leader in the production of animal feeds and supports customers regionally, nationally and internationally.

The firm exports its specialist horse feed products to around 40 countries worldwide.

The business is family owned, founded by the great grandfather of the present directors, with the fifth generation of the I’Anson family now starting their careers with the business.

Last month, the firm started construction on a new £20m production facility at Dalton New Bridge, representing the largest investment in its 120-year history.

The facility has been designed to be energy efficient and will be one of the most technologically advanced feed mills in Europe.

Chris I’Anson, MD at I’Anson Brothers said: “We are extremely proud of our Yorkshire roots, having been based in Masham for the entirety of our 120 year history.

"In this time, the company has grown from a local, one-man business to an international concern exporting to 40 countries and providing 90 jobs for local people.

“To be recognised for our growth, innovation and support of the local community in this way represents a most fitting and satisfying conclusion to what has already been a landmark year for the business."