Feed worth more than £4,000 stolen from Norfolk farm

Thieves stole 24 tonnes of feed from a silo, worth around £4,400 (Stock photo)

Animal feed worth more than £4,000 has been stolen from a farm near Thetford, police have said.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 5pm on Monday (1 June), Norfolk Police explained.

The suspect(s) removed 24 tonnes of feed from a silo, worth around £4,400.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning those involved.







The force are also seeking information from anyone who may have been offered the stolen feed for sale.

"Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve in the Op Solve team at King’s Lynn on 101," Norfolk Police said.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."