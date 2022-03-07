Female farmers: #BreakTheBias on International Women’s Day

A new social media campaign has been launched with an aim to showcase the huge role that women in British farming play.

Farming is traditionally a male-dominated industry, but there are 10,000s of women who work in agriculture, and one company is helping to celebrate that

Breedr – the precision livestock network - is urging women in British farming to stand up and be counted for their roles within the industry.

As part of International Women’s Day on Tuesday (8 March), the firm wants to help dispel the myth that agriculture is a male-only industry.

It’s calling on all farmers to share a photo of themselves proudly celebrating the female farmers in their life on social media, with the hashtag #BreakTheBias.

Suzy Wheal, co-founder of Breedr, said the initiative had an aim to share the positive messages about the 'amazing role' women play in British farming.

“So many women work both as sole traders and alongside their partners and families, and it’s time to celebrate them as farmers and farm workers in their own right.”

The company has produced a series of ‘Proud to be’ posters which can be downloaded for free online, these can be shared with the hashtag.

Ms Wheal added: "This is a great opportunity to highlight the impact which female farmers have on the agricultural industry and hopefully inspire a new generation of girls to step up and get farming.

“We’d love as many women to take part as possible."