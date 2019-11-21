Fendt forgets the steering wheel for Ideal 10T

The 790hp Ideal 10T is the new top model in Fendt's large combine range

Machinery firm Fendt used last week's Agritechnica to showcase its new combine harvester that comes without a steering wheel - the Ideal 10T.

The Ideal 10 combine was first unveiled to the public at the Agritechnica 2017 show, and it was launched in Brazil at this year's Agrishow.

In September, the first Ideal combine harvesters were delivered to customers there.

The 790hp Ideal 10T, however, is the new top model in the large combine range.







It is also the first standard combine in Europe to operate entirely without a steering wheel.

Instead, the Fendt Ideal offers a revolutionary concept – IDEALDrive.

With this, there is no need for a steering column. Instead of using a steering wheel, the operator controls the combine harvester with a joystick on the left armrest.

The left hand steers while the right hand controls the speed. Fendt says this means the operator has a better view of the front.

The joystick's control and intuitive response are proportional to the driving speed and the steering lock angle on the wheel.

Engine wise, the Ideal 10T features a MAN 16.2l with a maximum output of 790 hp, which meets European Emissions Stage V.

The powerful 6-cylinder engine is equipped with a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry.

The VGT turbocharger helps maintain the maximum output and torque over a wide rpm range.