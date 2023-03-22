Fendt showcases protype of hydrogen tractor for first time

Fendt has presented a prototype of its hydrogen tractor for the first time, as the machinery firm looks to trialling the kit next month.

At a recent hydrogen summit in Bavaria, technological potentials and practical uses of hydrogen in agriculture were showcased.

There, Fendt announced that it is participating in the H2Agrar farm project in Lower Saxony to research hydrogen infrastructure for agricultural use.

In the project, prototypes of the manufacturer's hydrogen-powered tractor will be used on farms on a regular basis for the first time.

And as part of the project, Fendt said it will deliver its two first-generation prototypes to farms in Lower Saxony next month.

(Photo: Fendt)

The aim of the H2Agrar farm project is to research and establish an infrastructure for hydrogen for agriculture.

At the hydrogen summit, Hubert Aiwanger, Bavarian State Minister for Energy, said hydrogen was "a very important solution to problems in agriculture".

"Agriculture and forestry can supply a lot of energy, which can also be used to generate hydrogen," he said.

"Agri-PV plants or wind power generate electricity on agricultural and forestry land and use it to produce hydrogen.

"The crowning glory, of course, is when farmers themselves use hydrogen for their tractors or agricultural machinery.

"I hope that Fendt will continue to develop this prototype, because we need these things."