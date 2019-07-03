Fendt shows off next-generation 900 Vario series

Fendt's top model 942 Vario sees the 900-series venture beyond 400-hp for the first time

German machinery giant Fendt has officially launched its new next-generation 900 Vario tractor series.

Improvements include numerous technical highlights, an extensive connectivity package, the relatively low weight and the powerful new design.

It is a continuation of the Fendt 900 large tractors that all began at Agritechnica 1995, with the 260-hp Fendt Favorit 926 Vario.

With its 5 models (930 Vario, 933 Vario, 936 Vario, 939 Vario and 942 Vario), the series sits in the power range of 296 to 415 hp in the compact highpower tractor class.







And, as an all-round high-power tractor, the new 900-series generation is extremely versatile in its use.

Made for heavy tractive or PTO work like wood chopping, the tractors are suitable for transport at up to 60 km/h.

The low unladen weight of 11.7 tonnes and the integrated VarioGrip tyre pressure regulation system makes this series ideal for work with low ground pressure and high tractive power.

And thanks to its modular equipment with or without rear power lift, rear PTO, front PTO, reversing driver station and a range of hydraulic, attachment and power lift models, it is compatible with all common attachments.

Fendt Connect and Smart Connect

The series also comes with Fendt Connect, the central telemetry system for analysing and managing machine use.

It reads, stores and evaluates machine data, sending data via the mobile network.

This information aims to help farmers manage their fleet wherever they are and optimise their machine settings.

Meanwhile, the tractors featured Smart Connect, a service for the driver in the tractor.

The driver connects an iPad to the 900 Vario via the machine's internal WiFi.

Machine parameters, such as the tractor position, the worked area, speed, fuel consumption and engine load, are sent straight to the tablet during use.

This display can be plotted on a map or as a graphical sequence for the last 60 minutes.