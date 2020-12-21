Festive Christmas tractor run raises over £17,000 for charities

Dozens of farmers across Warwickshire have helped raise over £17,000 for charities as part of an annual Christmas tractor run.

A group of around 50 tractors, all dressed up in an array of festive lights, took to the streets of Nuneaton and Bedworth over the weekend.

Farmers from the surrounding areas showed their support for local charities and communities that 'look after us throughout the year.'

Organised by the Sheepy Ploughing and Hedgecutting Association, the tractor run has so far raised over £17,500 out of an initial target of £1,000.

The charity event is still raising funds for Mary Ann Evans Hospice, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and St Giles Hospice.

(Photo: Sheepy Ploughing and Hedgecutting Association)

"With 2020 being completely out of the ordinary for everyone, we felt a need to support the organisations listed that have struggled to fundraise throughout the year," the association said.

"With that in mind, we have decided to make this year's tractor run bigger and better."

Donations are being accepted through an online JustGiving page, where over 1,400 people have donated to the cause.